Columbia County celebrates Giving Tuesday with 100 give $100 campaign

COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This GivingTuesday, the Columbia County Chamber Foundation, encourages 100 donors to give $100 to reach the goal of $10,000.

GivingTuesday will kick off the season of giving back this year by inspiring people on December 1, 2020, and throughout the year.

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 to create a day that encourages people to do good.

Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

“Ultimately, the money we raise through Giving Tuesday will be invested back into the community through our programs like Teachers in Business, Principal for a Day, Career and College Expo, and our new internship program that will launch in 2021. Our goal is to bridge the gap between the business community and the education system to help build tomorrow’s workforce,” Russell Lahodny, Columbia County Chamber’s President and CEO, said in the release.

Those who are interested in joining the Columbia County Chamber’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit the Chamber’s website or the Chamber Foundation’s Facebook page.

For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.