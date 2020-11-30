Augusta shooting injures man in foot, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man with a foot injury Monday morning, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency is investigating the shooting that occurred at a residence in the 3400 block of Wayside Drive, authorities said.

The adult male victim appears to have been shot in the foot and the injury does not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said.

No other information in known at this time.

