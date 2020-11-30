Aiken DPS investigating fatal shooting at Palmetto Crossing Apartments

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety says they are on the scene of a deadly shooting at the Palmetto Crossing Apartments on Sandlapper Drive in Aiken.

The Aiken County Coroner pronounced 34-year-old TyQuan Graham dead after he suffered at least one gunshot wound. ADPS officials say they found Graham unresponsive outside the complex when they arrived to the scene.

Our reporter on the scene tells us the entire apartment complex is blocked off at this time.

The call for the shooting came in at 7:32 p.m. Sunday.

