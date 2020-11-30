Activist calls for closure of nightclubs as investigations of Seventh Lounge shooting continue

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four more victims have come forward from the Seventh Lounge shooting, now making the total injured in the Seventh Lounge shooting 18, with one other dead. As investigations into the incident continue, one South Carolina activist is calling for the closure of nightclubs, or at least stricter regulations for them.

“There should be cameras on the inside. There should be law enforcement, people who have gone through SLED that are doing the search. The state law doesn’t require that,” said Jack Logan, founder of Put The Guns Down Now Young People.

Logan believes more clubs should conduct searches of vehicles on their property when a patron seems suspicious.

According to data from the FBI, murders by guns in South Carolina have been increasing since 2014.

Jack Logan wants more off-duty police in clubs like Seventh Lounge.

“We’re just allowing people to get a license and open up. And these people have no psychological training, no understanding how to approach people when a situation arises,” said Logan. “They don’t know how to be alert.”

According to the FBI, 35 percent of convicted murderers in South Carolina in 2019 were between the ages of 20 and 29.

“It makes me angry because those are adults by law, to enter the club, and hopefully enter the premises,” said Logan.

He said he believes most club shootings are done with illegally obtained weapons. We don’t know if that’s the case in this most recent club shooting. However, we do know that a 2016 study by the Department of Justice reported more than half of state and federal inmates who had a gun on them while committing a crime, admitted it was obtained illegally.

“You’re not gonna find a law-abiding citizen going into a nightclub to shoot it up or shoot someone,” said Logan.

There are still so many unknowns and unanswered questions in regards to the Seventh Lounge shooting, but regardless, Logan says enough is enough.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.