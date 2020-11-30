Advertisement

12-year-old Gamecocks fan with cerebral palsy surprised with dream experience

By Drew Aunkst
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 12-year-old Columbia boy with cerebral palsy got the surprise of a lifetime Friday.

Banks Jones is a huge South Carolina Gamecocks fan and, thanks to some students at the university and a nonprofit organization, his dreams are coming true.

“He just got back from a surgery in June where they kind of realigned his legs with his tibia and his femur, so he just is recovering from that surgery. He actually has rods and plates in both legs,” said Banks’ mom, Mary Jones.

Banks has a strong passion for University of South Carolina sports in general but especially for the Gamecock football team.

Banks found out that he is going to be a VIP guest at the Gamecocks’ final home game of the season when they take on the No. 13 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

“Everything is completely a surprise, which is nice, and all these people are helping to make it what it is for him so looking forward to it,” said Callie Wiggins with Dream on 3.

Dream on 3, their brand new Collegiate Dream Team program, and the University of South Carolina’s Kappa Sigma fraternity worked to plan the surprise, raise the money, and promote the cause which helped to make the dream experience possible.

“He doesn’t get to play on the sports teams and things like that,” said Mary Jones. “So having these guys come over and just treat him like a regular kid and work around the walker and throw him the football has just really been an extension of support.”

To top it all off, Banks will also get to go on a private shopping spree at The Russell House Bookstore on the UofSC campus so he can stock up on some new gear before heading to the big game.

“Dreams do come true and, if you put your mind to something, anything can happen,” said Wiggins.

It will make the day one the young Gamecocks fan surely won’t forget.

