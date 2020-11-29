Advertisement

No. 4 Clemson, QB Lawrence throttle Pittsburgh 52-17

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his first game in five weeks and No. 4 Clemson throttled Pittsburgh 52-17.

Lawrence finished 26-of-37 passing in what’s expected to be his last college game at home. Lawrence went to the sidelines early in the fourth quarter with Clemson up 28 points.

Lawrence last played Oct. 24 in a win over Syracuse. He tested positive for the coronavirus the next week and missed two games, including the Tigers’ only loss this season at No. 2 Notre Dame.

