No. 1 South Carolina stumbles, rallies to beat South Dakota

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke each scored 19 points, and top-ranked South Carolina pulled away from South Dakota for an 81-71 win in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Saturday.

Henderson finished two points shy of a career high. She was 8 of 13 from the floor and also had nine rebounds. Chloe Lamb led South Dakota with 18 points, and Hannah Sjerven added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

South Carolina trailed by five during the second quarter and the game was tied 37-37 at halftime before the Gamecocks pulled away. They outscored the Coyotes 31-11 in the third quarter.

