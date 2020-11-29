Advertisement

Liberty knocks off another SEC opponent in Gamecocks 78-62

Liberty's Elijah Cuffee (10) shoots over South Carolina's Jermaine Couisnard (5) and Keyshawn...
Liberty's Elijah Cuffee (10) shoots over South Carolina's Jermaine Couisnard (5) and Keyshawn Bryant (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kyle Rode scored 18 points and Liberty knocked off its second Southeastern Conference team in three days with a 78-62 victory over South Carolina at the Hall of Fame Classic.

The Flames made a program-record 19 3-pointers in an 84-73 win over Mississippi State on Thursday and sank eight more in the first half against the Gamecocks on Saturday on their way to a 43-26 halftime lead.

The lead remained in double figures in the second half as Liberty went to 4-1 in their last five games against SEC teams. AJ Lawson scored 12 points for South Carolina in its season opener.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene outside the Seventh Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
With Aiken, Barnwell slayings, holiday weekend gives no relief from shootings
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Barnwell 77-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Clinton Wiley is charged following the fatal pedestrian incident on Thanksgiving night.
Arrest made after 27-year-old struck, killed by car in Richmond County
Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of partially severing his parents arms with a...
Police: SC man partially severs parents’ arms in machete attack on Thanksgiving Day
John Sharkey
Missing Richmond County deputy has been found

Latest News

Generic football picture.
High school playoff update
No. 4 Clemson, QB Lawrence throttle Pittsburgh 52-17
49ers may need temporary home because of new COVID-19 rules
Georgia Southern beats College of Coastal Georgia 91-79
No. 1 South Carolina stumbles, rallies to beat South Dakota