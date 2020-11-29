‘I feel like I lost my best friend’: Family, friends searching for answers after club shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting at Seventh Lounge in Aiken, South Carolina left 14 injured and one dead early Saturday morning.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a call at the club at 12:47 a.m. and immediately began providing medical assistance.

They say witnesses described at least three people fleeing in a light color Chevy Tahoe. Witnesses described seeing a handgun and a riffle. 30-year-old Craig Youman didn’t make it out alive.

Now, his wife is left wishing he just had more time.

“I’m just like wow, I can’t believe this man is gone. This is the guy, I thought we were going to rekindle, I thought we were gonna get back together. We were gonna work things out,” said his wife Shauna Youmans.

She wishes things didn’t have to end at Seventh Lounge so quickly, and so soon.

“We just ran out of time. And the time is so precious especially when you have a young life taken away so early, that hasn’t even had the chance to do the things he really wanted to do for everybody,” she said.

We spoke to two business owners nearby, and three different people who frequent the area. They all told us this type of crime is unusual for the particular stretch of Richland Avenue.

“It is very surprising, very surprising. For this side of town, it’s not really common at all for something like that to happen. Every blue moon, but usually in other parts of Aiken, something like that would occur but in this stretch, no, not at all,” said Jonathan Price, a lifelong Aiken resident.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells us there was one prior shooting at the club back in 2018. We were able to find the business license from that time. The license dissolved only two months ago, and we were not able to find another license under the title “Seventh Lounge.” We are working to find out if the business was reincorporated under new ownership under a different name.

But still, even if the business was under new owners since the shooting in 2018, it doesn’t help ease the pain for family who won’t see their father, son, and husband again.

“I feel like I lost my best friend,” said Youmans.

We reached out to Seventh Lounge for comment and did not hear back by the time of this newscast, however they did make a post on social media sending their own condolences.

If you have any information regarding this case, you can send tips to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811 for up to a $1,000 reward. You can also send tips anonymously to the Midlands Crime Stoppers.

