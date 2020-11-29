Advertisement

High school playoff update

Generic football picture.
Generic football picture.(MGN)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (WRDW/WAGT) - All leagues in Georgia and South Carolina are now in or have completed their football playoffs. Here are the eliminations/future matchups following November 27th and 28th’s games.

ELIMINATED: Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Grovetown, Lakeside, Greenbrier, Burke County, Westside, Swainsboro, Washington County, Aquinas.

PLAYING IN THE NEXT ROUND:

Valdosta vs. Evans, Friday December 11th.

Thomson vs. Peach County, Friday December 11th.

Crisp County vs. Richmond Academy, Friday December 11th.

Jeff Davis vs. Jefferson County, Saturday December 12th.

Lincoln County vs. Hancock Central, Friday December 11th.

Washington-Wilkes vs. Bowdon, Friday December 11th.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene outside the Seventh Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
With Aiken, Barnwell slayings, holiday weekend gives no relief from shootings
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Barnwell 77-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Clinton Wiley is charged following the fatal pedestrian incident on Thanksgiving night.
Arrest made after 27-year-old struck, killed by car in Richmond County
Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of partially severing his parents arms with a...
Police: SC man partially severs parents’ arms in machete attack on Thanksgiving Day
John Sharkey
Missing Richmond County deputy has been found

Latest News

No. 4 Clemson, QB Lawrence throttle Pittsburgh 52-17
49ers may need temporary home because of new COVID-19 rules
Georgia Southern beats College of Coastal Georgia 91-79
No. 1 South Carolina stumbles, rallies to beat South Dakota