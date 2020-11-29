High school playoff update

UNDATED (WRDW/WAGT) - All leagues in Georgia and South Carolina are now in or have completed their football playoffs. Here are the eliminations/future matchups following November 27th and 28th’s games.

ELIMINATED: Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Grovetown, Lakeside, Greenbrier, Burke County, Westside, Swainsboro, Washington County, Aquinas.

PLAYING IN THE NEXT ROUND:

Valdosta vs. Evans, Friday December 11th.

Thomson vs. Peach County, Friday December 11th.

Crisp County vs. Richmond Academy, Friday December 11th.

Jeff Davis vs. Jefferson County, Saturday December 12th.

Lincoln County vs. Hancock Central, Friday December 11th.

Washington-Wilkes vs. Bowdon, Friday December 11th.

