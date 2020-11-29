Advertisement

Georgia State's Brown throws for career-high 372 yards

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Nov. 28, 2020
ATLANTA (AP) — Cornelious Brown IV threw for a career-high 372 yards and a touchdown, Sam Pinckney and Cornelius McCoy each had 100-plus yards receiving and Georgia State beat rival Georgia Southern 30-24.

Georgia State trailed 24-13 early in the fourth quarter before Destin Coates scored on a 4-yard run, Brown added a short TD run and Noel Ruiz kicked a 35-yard field goal with 1:53 remaining. Quavian White sealed it by intercepting a pass by Justin Tomlin.

Pinckney had 126 yards and McCoy added 111 yards. Logan Wright led Georgia Southern (6-4, 4-3) with 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

