Advertisement

Georgia Southern beats College of Coastal Georgia 91-79

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Cam Bryant came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Georgia Southern to a 91-79 win over College of Coastal Georgia.

Kaden Archie had 14 points for Georgia Southern. Kamari Brown added 13 points. Elijah McCadden had 13 points.

Jordon Parks had 16 points for the Mariners. Zach Gay added 14 points. Elijah Goodman had 10 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene outside the Seventh Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
With Aiken, Barnwell slayings, holiday weekend gives no relief from shootings
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Barnwell 77-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Clinton Wiley is charged following the fatal pedestrian incident on Thanksgiving night.
Arrest made after 27-year-old struck, killed by car in Richmond County
Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of partially severing his parents arms with a...
Police: SC man partially severs parents’ arms in machete attack on Thanksgiving Day
John Sharkey
Missing Richmond County deputy has been found

Latest News

Generic football picture.
High school playoff update
No. 4 Clemson, QB Lawrence throttle Pittsburgh 52-17
49ers may need temporary home because of new COVID-19 rules
No. 1 South Carolina stumbles, rallies to beat South Dakota