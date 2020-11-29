Georgia Southern beats College of Coastal Georgia 91-79

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Cam Bryant came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Georgia Southern to a 91-79 win over College of Coastal Georgia.

Kaden Archie had 14 points for Georgia Southern. Kamari Brown added 13 points. Elijah McCadden had 13 points.

Jordon Parks had 16 points for the Mariners. Zach Gay added 14 points. Elijah Goodman had 10 points.

