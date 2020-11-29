Advertisement

Florida State hit with 2nd straight game-day postponement

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — For the second straight week, Florida State has had a home football game postponed on the day it was scheduled to be played.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has called off tonight’s game against Virginia because of COVID-19 issues within Florida State’s program. Last week, the Seminoles’ game against Clemson was called just a few hours before a noon kickoff.

The game tonight is the 16th out of 58 scheduled for this weekend across major college football to be postponed or canceled, including today’s game between No. 3 Ohio State and Illinois.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene outside the Seventh Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
With Aiken, Barnwell slayings, holiday weekend gives no relief from shootings
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Barnwell 77-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Clinton Wiley is charged following the fatal pedestrian incident on Thanksgiving night.
Arrest made after 27-year-old struck, killed by car in Richmond County
Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of partially severing his parents arms with a...
Police: SC man partially severs parents’ arms in machete attack on Thanksgiving Day
John Sharkey
Missing Richmond County deputy has been found

Latest News

Generic football picture.
High school playoff update
No. 4 Clemson, QB Lawrence throttle Pittsburgh 52-17
49ers may need temporary home because of new COVID-19 rules
Georgia Southern beats College of Coastal Georgia 91-79
No. 1 South Carolina stumbles, rallies to beat South Dakota