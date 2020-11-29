Florida State hit with 2nd straight game-day postponement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — For the second straight week, Florida State has had a home football game postponed on the day it was scheduled to be played.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has called off tonight’s game against Virginia because of COVID-19 issues within Florida State’s program. Last week, the Seminoles’ game against Clemson was called just a few hours before a noon kickoff.

The game tonight is the 16th out of 58 scheduled for this weekend across major college football to be postponed or canceled, including today’s game between No. 3 Ohio State and Illinois.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.