Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High temperatures today will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the majority of the CSRA. Shower activity will begin this afternoon and become more widespread as we head towards tonight. Some thunderstorms could be embedded in those showers. We do have a low end severe threat for today (1/5) for the southern CSRA.

Marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather Sunday night through Monday morning. (WRDW)

Some storms could contain damaging winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Low tornado threat through early Monday morning. (WRDW)

Low-end threat for high winds Sunday night through Monday morning. (WRDW)

Models have most areas in our region picking up around 1″ of rain. Some isolated areas could pick up a little more. Lows tonight will only drop into the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. A cold front will be moving through our area overnight into Monday morning so rain chances will stick around through tomorrow morning. Behind the front will be some of the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season.

Highs tomorrow will be in the low 50s with lows dropping back into the 30s. Tomorrow will also be breezy with a west wind between 15-20 MPH. By Tuesday highs will only be in the upper 40s and lows will drop back into the upper 20s with a west wind during the day between 10-15 MPH. The rest of the week looks dry and sunny with cool high temperatures and cold nights heading into the weekend. Slight rain chances come back into the picture by Friday. Keep it here for updates.

A look at your 7-Day forecast. Colder days and chilly nights ahead for this upcoming week. (WRDW)

