Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The clouds stuck around this afternoon keeping us on the cooler side and only reaching 60 degrees at Bush Field. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy conditions with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s and low 50s across the region. Patchy/dense fog is also a possibility as we continue through the night and early morning hours. The clouds look to hang around as we wrap up the weekend temperatures tomorrow will likely remain in the low 60s with showers developing in the afternoon.

Dense fog in some locations possible tonight. (WRDW)

An area of low pressure will be developing to our south tomorrow and move through the CRSA tomorrow night and Monday morning. This will bring more showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. As of now the entire viewing area is under a Marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather with the greatest risk coming from stronger winds within a thunderstorm as well as localized flooding.

Marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather Sunday night through Monday morning. (WRDW)

Moisture and unstable air will be pulled in from the south with this system but at this point it is hard to say how much instability there will be in our region by tomorrow night. Because of that uncertainty there is a broad 2% risk for a brief tornado through 7am Monday morning.

Low tornado threat through early Monday morning. (WRDW)

After that system moves through we can expect cooler, drier weather for the mid week with highs in the 50s and overnight temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Keep it here for updates.

