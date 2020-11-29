Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Strong storms possible Sunday night into Monday morning
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The clouds stuck around this afternoon keeping us on the cooler side and only reaching 60 degrees at Bush Field. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy conditions with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s and low 50s across the region. Patchy/dense fog is also a possibility as we continue through the night and early morning hours. The clouds look to hang around as we wrap up the weekend temperatures tomorrow will likely remain in the low 60s with showers developing in the afternoon.

Dense fog in some locations possible tonight.
Dense fog in some locations possible tonight.(WRDW)

An area of low pressure will be developing to our south tomorrow and move through the CRSA tomorrow night and Monday morning. This will bring more showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. As of now the entire viewing area is under a Marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather with the greatest risk coming from stronger winds within a thunderstorm as well as localized flooding.

Marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather Sunday night through Monday morning.
Marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather Sunday night through Monday morning.(WRDW)

Moisture and unstable air will be pulled in from the south with this system but at this point it is hard to say how much instability there will be in our region by tomorrow night. Because of that uncertainty there is a broad 2% risk for a brief tornado through 7am Monday morning.

Low tornado threat through early Monday morning.
Low tornado threat through early Monday morning.(WRDW)

After that system moves through we can expect cooler, drier weather for the mid week with highs in the 50s and overnight temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene outside the Seventh Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
With Aiken, Barnwell slayings, holiday weekend gives no relief from shootings
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Barnwell 77-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Clinton Wiley is charged following the fatal pedestrian incident on Thanksgiving night.
Arrest made after 27-year-old struck, killed by car in Richmond County
Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of partially severing his parents arms with a...
Police: SC man partially severs parents’ arms in machete attack on Thanksgiving Day
John Sharkey
Missing Richmond County deputy has been found

Latest News

Saturday Morning Showers
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Rain Chances
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Fog
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Scattered showers, few storms
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong