Crews work to put out fire inside North Augusta home

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety and the Belvedere Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1800 block of Marion Avenue.

The homeowner on the scene told a News 12 reporter that she was in the front room of the home when she noticed the smoke, and isn’t sure what caused the fire. She says she was the only person inside the home, and made it out safely.

Investigators say the fire started at the center part of the home, but at this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

NADPS says a third party called in the fire at 7:55 p.m.

