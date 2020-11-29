Advertisement

Crews on scene of crash on Ascauga Lake Road

SCHP worked to clear up a crash on Ascauga Lake Road near Breezy Hill Road
SCHP worked to clear up a crash on Ascauga Lake Road near Breezy Hill Road(WRDW/WAGT)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol and medical personnel were on the scene of an accident with injuries at Ascauga Lake Road near Breezy Hill Road Sunday evening.

All lanes of Ascauga Lake Road near Breezy Hill Road were temporarily closed as the tow truck company worked to remove the vehicles involved. The scene is was cleared around 6:40 p.m.

SCHP says they were called to the scene at 5:29 p.m.

At this time, the extent of the injuries and the circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown. Check back for updates.

