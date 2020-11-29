Crews on scene of crash on Ascauga Lake Road

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol and medical personnel were on the scene of an accident with injuries at Ascauga Lake Road near Breezy Hill Road Sunday evening.

All lanes of Ascauga Lake Road near Breezy Hill Road were temporarily closed as the tow truck company worked to remove the vehicles involved. The scene is was cleared around 6:40 p.m.

SCHP says they were called to the scene at 5:29 p.m.

At this time, the extent of the injuries and the circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.