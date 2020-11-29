Advertisement

49ers may need temporary home because of new COVID-19 rules

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The San Francisco 49ers and other teams may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks.

County officials issued the new directives in response to rising cases of the coronavirus in the area. The rules go into effect on Monday.

The 49ers have home games scheduled for Dec. 7 against Buffalo and Dec. 13 against Washington at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The rules also will affect the NHL’s San Jose Sharks and college teams at Stanford and San Jose State.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene outside the Seventh Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
With Aiken, Barnwell slayings, holiday weekend gives no relief from shootings
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Barnwell 77-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Clinton Wiley is charged following the fatal pedestrian incident on Thanksgiving night.
Arrest made after 27-year-old struck, killed by car in Richmond County
Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of partially severing his parents arms with a...
Police: SC man partially severs parents’ arms in machete attack on Thanksgiving Day
John Sharkey
Missing Richmond County deputy has been found

Latest News

Generic football picture.
High school playoff update
No. 4 Clemson, QB Lawrence throttle Pittsburgh 52-17
Georgia Southern beats College of Coastal Georgia 91-79
No. 1 South Carolina stumbles, rallies to beat South Dakota