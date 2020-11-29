49ers may need temporary home because of new COVID-19 rules

(AP) - The San Francisco 49ers and other teams may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks.

County officials issued the new directives in response to rising cases of the coronavirus in the area. The rules go into effect on Monday.

The 49ers have home games scheduled for Dec. 7 against Buffalo and Dec. 13 against Washington at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The rules also will affect the NHL’s San Jose Sharks and college teams at Stanford and San Jose State.

