Truck crashes in Orangeburg County field; one killed

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County early Saturday.

It happened around 1:55 a.m. in a privately owned field at 127 Kevin Drive.

Investigators say a 2005 Chevrolet truck was traveling east in a field when it ran into the edge of the woods and struck a tree.

SCHP says the driver was the only occupant of the truck, and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

News 12 is working to learn the identity of the driver. Check back for details.

