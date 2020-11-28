1 killed, 14 injured in shooting at Aiken nightclub

AIKEN, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed and 14 people were injured Saturday morning in a shooting at a nightclub in Aiken, the latest in a string of deadly crimes in the CSRA.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene at the 7th Lounge on Richland Avenue East around 12:47 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found several people wounded and they immediately went to work to secure the scene and give aid.

One unresponsive victim, a Black male, was located with several gunshot wounds to his body. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by Aiken County Emergency Medical Services.

Meanwhile, the other victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

As for suspects, investigators say they were three people inside a light-color Chevy Tahoe that left the area after the shooting. Witnesses said they saw the people firing from the car with a rifle and a handgun.

The investigation is ongoing.

The incident was the latest deadly shooting among a rash of them that’s spread across the CSRA in recent days, most of them in Richmond County:

