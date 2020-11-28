Local stores look for any ways possible to generate interest on Black Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shops across the country and here at home still rely on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday to bring in major revenue.

Especially now when many of those businesses took a big hit during the pandemic.

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday may mean a bit more for small businesses this year as many try to get a boost to last through this pandemic.

Fleet Feet knows how to be quick on your feet. That’s what it’s like being a small business in a pandemic.

“We have tables outside,” Dylan Miller of Fleet Feet said. “People helping you outside to help spread people out.”

Miller says his team is working on a sidewalk sale the next couple of days. You can also book a free appointment online for a shoe fitting.

“We’ve had a lot of people take that route instead of just showing up,” Miller said.

They say more people getting outside is helping their sales.

“We’ve just tried to pivot the best we can,” Hannah Bassali, the owner of Swank Company, said. “I guess the good thing about being a small business is we can literally change everything day by day if we want to.”

Usually, Swank Company has a line around their building on Black Friday. It’s their biggest day of the year, but instead of their usual discounts decreasing throughout the day, they are doing it differently this year.

“We have the same in-store discount all day long so that we can spread out the flow of people coming in,” Bassali said.

They also opened a new location at SRP Park and they say their online store is now like a fourth location.

“Businesses have gotten creative and have gotten an online presence,” Margaret Woodard of the Downtown Development Authority said.

Stores like Low Country Clothier are doing sales through Instagram. So Woodward says there’s hope for the holiday season.

“Every month since COVID started, we are seeing an increase in foot traffic and people returning,” Woodard said.

Most of our small local stores are trying to give shoppers different options this year. They are also using any way to keep them safe but still get sales that could keep them open.

Pitter Patter and Caroline’s Boutique in Aiken are doing live sales through Facebook. In downtown Augusta, the development authority says we’ve only lost a couple of businesses due to the pandemic.

