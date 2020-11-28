Barnwell 77-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A drive-by shooting claimed the life of a Barnwell woman early Saturday in one of the latest crimes among an outbreak of deadly incidents that have swept the CSRA in recent days .

Henrietta Creech, age 77, of the 6700 block of U.S. 278 in Barnwell, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at her home.

The shooting was reported at 2:26 a.m. by a family member who was present at the time of the shooting, according to Barnwell County Coroner Lloyd B. Ward.

The caller said a sport utility vehicle drove by and someone in it opened fire at the residence, Ward said.

The death is considered a homicide, and an autopsy will be performed, Ward said.

Ward’s office and the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.

The deadly shooting was among several across the CSRA in recent days . Among the crimes:

