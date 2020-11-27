Warm weather brings holiday travelers to Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people are still traveling for the holidays and some chose Tybee Island as their Thanksgiving destination. With the beautiful weather and opportunity to social distance, visitors say it’s a fun and safe place to go for the holiday.

“We travel most every year, usually to Florida or somewhere else, but this is our first time on Tybee Island and we’re really loving it,” Rusty Clements said.

Clements and his wife are visiting from Chicago. They say they wanted to come to Tybee for Thanksgiving and travel before it was too late.

“There may be more lockdowns and we decided we better get away before we’re locking in and locked down completely,” Clements said.

Some say Tybee for Thanksgiving is slowly becoming their tradition.

“We’re staying at River’s End Campground for the week. It’s our second year in a row to do it and I think we’re going to make it a tradition from the way it looks today,” said Holly and Chris Kovarik, who are visiting from North Carolina.

But amid a pandemic, many people have had to break the traditions they’ve held onto over the years for the holiday.

“We usually go for Thanksgiving and Christmas to North Carolina with my family, but since they turned out to have COVID, we decided to just stay here and come to the beach,” said Teresa Benitz, who is visiting from Dublin, Ga.

Benitz says her family got up early Thanksgiving morning to spend the day on the beach. She says it’s a wonderful atmosphere.

“You feel the happiness in everybody. Everybody’s just walking around telling you Happy Thanksgiving and to have a good time,” Benitz said.

Even while they’re far from home, people like the Kovarik’s say they’ll still be having a home-cooked traditional meal together.

“I put the turkey in the crockpot this morning. I already made the potatoes and the stuffing, so I just need to heat those up in the camper and open up some gravy and cranberries and we’re ready to go,” Kovarik said.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all and have a very safe trip back home if they do come from far away,” Benitz said.

To encourage people to come to the island for the holidays, Tybee is offering free parking all day long until New Year’s Day.

