Volunteers donate 460 masks for Aiken County students

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two organizations teamed up recently to donate 460 face masks to Aiken County Public Schools.

North Augusta Scout Troop 7G of the Boy Scouts of America gathered and donated the fabric. Then MasksNow SC volunteers made the masks that are intended to curb transmission of coronavirus.

“We appreciate the kindness these two groups and other volunteers have expressed toward our students through this donation of protective masks,” district Superintendent King Laurence said in a statement. “We are grateful our schools have been provided with these masks and we appreciate all the hard work that went into this donation.”

The South Carolina division of MasksNow was created in March by Sara Mohr. Stephanie Threlkeld, a local mother and former band director at Schofield Middle School, took over the lead position in May. In addition to sewing, she organizes volunteers, requests and deliveries.

Fifteen people in South Carolina donated their time and supplies over seven months to sew the masks.

MasksNow SC has donated 7,126 masks across the state to various medical facilities and nonprofits.

Threlkeld and her son, fifth-grader Elliott Threlkeld, sewed 2,490 masks in total, with 2,139 donated to MasksNow SC and other organizations.

From left are teacher Caroline O’Byrne, Superintendent King Laurence, teacher and Troop 7G Scoutmaster Kristy Ghrist, 12th-grader Elizabeth Ghrist, and volunteers Stephanie and Elliott Threlkeld. (WRDW)

