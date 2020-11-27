Trump will make another Georgia visit to campaign for senators

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - President Donald Trump says he is coming to the Peach State ahead of the Jan. 5 Senate runoff election.

He announced he will hold a rally for Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

all eyes are on this race, since it will determine which party controls the Senate. White House officials say the rally will likely be held next Dec. 5.

The incumbent senators are being challenged by Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

All four were on the ballot Nov. 3, but none received a sufficient majority of votes for a victory.

Loeffler and Warnock are set to debate Dec. 6.

Meanwhile, Ossoff will take the stage alone. After Perdue declined to participate, he will be represented by an empty podium.

