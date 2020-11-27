Thanksgiving leftovers: What’s safe and for how long?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are steps that can be taken to make sure Thanksgiving leftovers won’t make you sick.

The most important things include cooking all of your food as directed and putting it away and letting it cool as soon as you can after eating.

Clean, separate, cook, chill, are the four things Pamela Kirkland from the West Central Health Department said you need to remember as you prepare and clean up from your Thanksgiving meal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 48 million people get sick and more than 128,000 are hospitalized from food borne illnesses each year in the US, meaning on Thanksgiving day you really need to make sure things are done right.

“I mean, you don’t want your guests to get sick,” Kirkland said. “So, just make sure you prepare those foods according to the directions.”

It’s not only important to prepare your food right, but keep it safe to eat leftovers later.

“Well, you should refrigerate it within two hours,” Kirkland said. “The bacteria is going to grow within 40 degrees and 140 degrees. So, you want to put it away in a shallow dish so it gets cold quickly and put it in the refrigerator before you take a nap.”

Kirkland said anything perishable needs to go into the refrigerator or freezer.

“A lot of your baked goods can just stay out, of course depending on what ingredients are in that,” Kirkland said.

Health officials report the rule of thumb is to try to take in all the leftovers before the Monday after Thanksgiving. Kirkland said anything in the freezer can last a bit longer.

“If you do feel sick to your stomach, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, you want to stay on clear liquids, call your healthcare provider, rest and take it easy,” Kirkland said.

Remember, all food the first go around, or the second, third, or fourth all needs to be heated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

