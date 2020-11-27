Advertisement

South Carolina state parks drop admission fees for Black Friday

Jones Gap State Park in South Carolina
By Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:13 AM EST
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re not one for Black Friday, here’s an idea for something you can do with the family today.

South Carolina state parks are waiving their admission fees today.

That means you can get into all 47 state parks for free.

It’s part of the national “Opt Outside” initiative.

It’s meant to encourage people to get some fresh air after Thanksgiving — and maybe work off some of that turkey.

MORE | Local law enforcement agencies stress safe travel to save lives

