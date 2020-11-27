Advertisement

Public can pay respects to late Grovetown councilman

By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:42 AM EST
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of beloved Grovetown Councilman Allen Transou says mourners can pay their respects today and Saturday.

Walk-throughs are planned from 2-6 p.m. Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road in Augusta.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bellevue Memorial Gardens, 4501 Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown.

A balloon release is planned at Grovetown High this weekend.

He died recently, just 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

