Public can pay respects to late Grovetown councilman
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:42 AM EST
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of beloved Grovetown Councilman Allen Transou says mourners can pay their respects today and Saturday.
Walk-throughs are planned from 2-6 p.m. Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road in Augusta.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bellevue Memorial Gardens, 4501 Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown.
A balloon release is planned at Grovetown High this weekend.
He died recently, just 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
