Police: SC man partially severs parents’ arms in machete attack on Thanksgiving Day

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of partially severing his parents’ arms with a machete at a home in Hanahan on Thanksgiving Day.

The Hanahan Police Department charged Tyell Maurek Grant with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Grant appeared in court on Friday and was given no bond on the charges.

Authorities say Grant’s attack partially severed his mother’s arms and caused severe nerve damage, while the attack caused one of his father’s arms to be partially amputated.

The father also suffered a puncture wound to his eye.

The incident happened at a home on Hagood Avenue on Thursday when Grant walked into the victims’ home with a machete and smiled at his father, according to police.

A report states the suspect then came at his father, and as he was swinging the weapon his mother interjected herself between them and stood in front of the suspect to protect her husband.

Investigators said the suspect did not stop but continued his assault and struck both of the victims multiples times on their bodies. Hanahan police officials say the suspect severely cut both victims, placing life threatening deep lacerations in their faces and head area, and both of their arms.

Police arrested the suspect at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.