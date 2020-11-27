Opening night for TMT Farms light display

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Beginning Thursday night, a Bulloch County family welcomes you to their farm to enjoy Christmas decorations that take months to prepare.

The Thompson family starts during the heat of the summer to help you get in the holiday spirit.

Ride through the TMT Farms lights and you quickly forget you’re riding through the yards and trails of a family. The Thompsons and their children started decorating when they bought the property and built here in the early 1990′s.

“Started with four reindeer and a wagon...and we still use them today,” Roy Thompson said.

Their display of lights, inflatables, and full-size building fronts stretch for more than a mile of entertainment. It draws more and more visitors each year to now become one of the top holiday draws in Georgia.

“We had over 43,000 cars come through, so it’s really grown,” Thompson said.

They don’t charge admission; they simply request you bring canned goods to go to a local food pantry. Last year, visitors donated 86,000 pounds.

Thompson says it takes three generations months of evenings and weekends to get it ready in time to be part of a community tradition.

“Every time we hear laughter. Every time we hear a child shriek in joy, every time somebody hands us food, we are paid because that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

The lights will be on until 1 a.m., seven days a week through Dec. 27.

Admission is free. They do welcome donations of canned goods, unopened toys, pet supplies, or cash to help buy those same things.

