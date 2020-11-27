Local woman gives 7 days worth of meals for holiday

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many local businesses and non-profits held food giveaways for Thanksgiving and one local women organized her own giveaway, as well.

In a time when people need it most, Ruby Baker Postell and her team of five volunteers step in to give a hand — or in this case, a plate.

“We got so much food in the back that we haven’t put a dent in it” Baker-Postell said.

Baker-Postell turns her home into a food giveaway stop, not only on Thanksgiving but for the six days that come before it too.

“I asked God to show what he wanted me to do, and he gave me this vision of seven days to serve” she said.

Seven days for free meals served right out of her garage. Anyone who wants a plate can stop by.

“And when I mentioned it to people they said ‘don’t you think that’s a little rough’--No” said Baker Postell.

She says the months or preparation are worth it.

“I start shopping in September, I start cooking in October” she said.

Baker-Postell does it all in remembrance of her daughter. Renee Rachelle Baker passed away in 2015. Baker-Postell says her daughter always had a passion for giving.

“Everybody who you could talk to in Augusta, Georgia that knows my child-- don’t know me-- but they know Renee Baker” she said. “She reached out to people, she called people to let them know they’re loved.”

Now, everything Thanksgiving, Baker-Postell gives.

“We appreciate you and what you’ve done this year you’ve done a great job this year, thank you so much” said a neighbor to Baker Postell.

Baker-Postell said she gave away over 500 plates during the first six days and along the way she collected donations for the Renee Rachell Baker Memorial Scholarship in honor of her daughter.

