Former Georgia chief justice dies of COVID-19

Georgia's Supreme Court Building (Source: Ga. Supreme Court)
Georgia's Supreme Court Building (Source: Ga. Supreme Court)(WTVY News 4)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:09 AM EST
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Georgia Chief Justice George H. Carley has died from COVID-19, officials said Friday.

He died around 11 p.m. Thursday at Emory Decatur Hospital. He was 82 years old.

Carley was appointed to the Supreme Court of Georgia in 1993 by then-Gov. Zell Miller.

In May 2012, he was sworn in as the 29th chief justice, serving as leader of Georgia’s judicial system until Dec. 31, 2012, when his term in office came to an end.

Prior to serving on the state’s highest court, Carley was a judge on the Court of Appeals of Georgia, the state’s intermediate appellate court, from 1979 until 1993.

Carley was the first person in Georgia history to serve as presiding judge and chief judge of the Court of Appeals and as presiding justice and chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court.

Besides his family, he loved two things: the Georgia Bulldogs and the court.

A stickler for protocol, he was known for never appearing in public without being “properly attired” in a coat and tie.

“We are devastated by the loss of Justice Carley, a beloved friend and colleague to so many of us,” current Chief Justice Harold D. Melton said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Sandy, his son, George H. Carley, Jr., and his two grandsons.”

