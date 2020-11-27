Advertisement

For his birthday, this local boy wanted to give instead of receive

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:26 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local 10-year-old boy who spent his birthday giving gifts instead of receiving them.

He tells of a picture that will stick with him forever — of a homeless man lying on the ground.

“One man got food dropped on him,” Darius McKinney said.

“It’s some people that have nothing and people that have a lot of stuff, and some people don’t even try to help,” he said.

He says that’s why he wanted to give back. He told his mom that for his 10th birthday, all he wanted to do was feed the homeless.

“I would rather feed someone who is in need than to just have fun,” he said.

It’s not the typical 10-year-old’s birthday request.

But his mom says they made it happen, giving out about 100 sandwiches.

“I fed all the homeless people,” he said. “I at least let them take two sandwiches so if they need one at night, they can just eat it.”

He says it felt good to make a difference — and it was even more rewarding watching his 5-year-old brother being a part of something bigger.

“It made me feel great that he knows that it’s good to help feed homeless people,” Darius said.

He says the people in his community are hurting, but if people would continue to step up like him his mom and brother, the world would be a much better place.

“Some people have nothing,” he said, “and I have a lot.”

MORE | Local woman gives 7 days worth of meals for holiday

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Wiley is charged following the fatal pedestrian incident on Thanksgiving night.
Arrest made after 27-year-old struck, killed by car in Richmond County
This was the scene on Nov. 26, 2020, where a pedestrian was fatally struck in the 3600 block of...
27-year-old pedestrian killed in Augusta crash
Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of partially severing his parents arms with a...
Police: SC man partially severs parents’ arms in machete attack on Thanksgiving Day
Despite the growing popularity of online shopping, Augusta Mall was a hot spot for deal hunters...
CSRA’s bargain hunters come out for the Black Friday deals
Robert Olyowski
Suspect arrested after Augusta shooting kills 44-year-old man

Latest News

This was the scene outside the 7th Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
Scenes from aftermath of deadly Aiken shooting
This was the scene outside the 7th Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
1 killed, 14 injured in shooting at Aiken nightclub
Black Friday is all about the deals, but some shoppers were asking to pay more than the price...
Local church says your typical holiday tradition could change someone’s life
Shipping
Be prepared for shipping delays this holiday season
Willie Mays
Community honors 'Superman' Willie Mays