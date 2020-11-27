For his birthday, this local boy wanted to give instead of receive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local 10-year-old boy who spent his birthday giving gifts instead of receiving them.

He tells of a picture that will stick with him forever — of a homeless man lying on the ground.

“One man got food dropped on him,” Darius McKinney said.

“It’s some people that have nothing and people that have a lot of stuff, and some people don’t even try to help,” he said.

He says that’s why he wanted to give back. He told his mom that for his 10th birthday, all he wanted to do was feed the homeless.

“I would rather feed someone who is in need than to just have fun,” he said.

It’s not the typical 10-year-old’s birthday request.

But his mom says they made it happen, giving out about 100 sandwiches.

“I fed all the homeless people,” he said. “I at least let them take two sandwiches so if they need one at night, they can just eat it.”

He says it felt good to make a difference — and it was even more rewarding watching his 5-year-old brother being a part of something bigger.

“It made me feel great that he knows that it’s good to help feed homeless people,” Darius said.

He says the people in his community are hurting, but if people would continue to step up like him his mom and brother, the world would be a much better place.

“Some people have nothing,” he said, “and I have a lot.”

