Deputies looking for man who exposed himself in Orangeburg laundromat

By Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to two women.

“We have a person if interest, in this case, we’d like to identify,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you have any information on this individual, we’re asking you call us immediately.”

Officials say the incidents occurred at a laundromat behind a Piggly Wiggly.

On Nov. 10, a juvenile female inside the business told a relative that a man pulled his pants down in front of her, according to reports.

She said the man told her he has been trying to get her attention.

On Nov. 17, a woman reported a second incident to officials. She described the suspect as wearing a baseball hat, red mask, dark shirt, and dark shorts.

Officials have released a security video of the laundromat that shows a man who appears to match the description of the suspect.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

