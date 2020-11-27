Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Patchy Dense AM Fog, Friday Sunshine, Weekend Showers Return.
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:35 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have any early Black Friday travel or shopping plans, make sure to take it slow on the roads and never use your high beams in foggy conditions. Dense fog advisory is in effect until 9am this morning. Temps. will start out in the low 60s.

This afternoon looks mostly sunny with temperatures back to the low to mid 70s. There is a chance for some scattered showers late tonight into early Saturday morning with a greater risk for showers by Sunday night into Monday morning. High temps this weekend will start in the low 70s and cool into the mid 60s my Sunday.

Cooler, drier weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s and overnight temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Wiley is charged following the fatal pedestrian incident on Thanksgiving night.
Arrest made after 27-year-old struck, killed by car in Richmond County
This was the scene on Nov. 26, 2020, where a pedestrian was fatally struck in the 3600 block of...
27-year-old pedestrian killed in Augusta crash
Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of partially severing his parents arms with a...
Police: SC man partially severs parents’ arms in machete attack on Thanksgiving Day
Despite the growing popularity of online shopping, Augusta Mall was a hot spot for deal hunters...
CSRA’s bargain hunters come out for the Black Friday deals
Robert Olyowski
Suspect arrested after Augusta shooting kills 44-year-old man

Latest News

Saturday Morning Showers
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Fog
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Scattered showers, few storms
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Few showers with a cold front on Thanksgiving Day
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong