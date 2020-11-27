Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have any early Black Friday travel or shopping plans, make sure to take it slow on the roads and never use your high beams in foggy conditions. Dense fog advisory is in effect until 9am this morning. Temps. will start out in the low 60s.

This afternoon looks mostly sunny with temperatures back to the low to mid 70s. There is a chance for some scattered showers late tonight into early Saturday morning with a greater risk for showers by Sunday night into Monday morning. High temps this weekend will start in the low 70s and cool into the mid 60s my Sunday.

Cooler, drier weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s and overnight temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

