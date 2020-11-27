Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning we started out with some showers and thunderstorms but by the afternoon the sun returned and we made it into the mid 70s here in Augusta. Tonight the rain chances will remain slim but patchy and dense fog will be possible by early tomorrow morning. If you have any early Black Friday travel plans make sure to take it slow on the roads and never use your high beams in foggy conditions.

Tomorrow afternoon looks mostly sunny with temperatures back to the mid 70s. There is a chance for some scattered showers late Friday night into early Saturday morning with a greater risk for showers by Sunday night into Monday morning. High temps this weekend will start in the low 70s and cool into the mid 60s my Sunday.

Cooler weather is expected by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s and overnight temperatures in the low 30s and possible upper 20s in some of those cooler spots.

