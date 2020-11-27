Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Weekend Showers Return | Big Temperature Change Next Week
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy conditions with building clouds by tomorrow morning with the chance for a few morning showers. Temperatures will be dropping into the low to mid 50s then rebounding to the low 70s for tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will be a little cooler on Sunday with partly cloudy conditions through the day with the chance for showers starting in the late afternoon and continuing through Monday. Most of the CSRA is under a marginal risk for severe storms with the greatest impacts being high winds and localized flooding.

Severe Outlook Sunday Night into Monday Morning.
Severe Outlook Sunday Night into Monday Morning.(WRDW)

After that system moves through we can expect cooler, drier weather for the mid week with highs in the 50s and overnight temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.Keep it here for updates.

