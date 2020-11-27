Advertisement

Community says farewell to ‘Superman’ Willie Mays

By Ciara Cummings
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The public is paying their final respects to former Augusta Mayor and Councilman Willie Mays.

Mays died Sunday. He served the city of Augusta for nearly 30 years and was Augusta’s first black mayor.

If you know anything about Augusta’s government history, you know Mays was one of the most respected and adored. Today, the community saying Augusta’s growth is what is now because of his work back then.

In the procession of people within the halls of the Bell Auditorium, is a name echoing probably more times than his own real first name.

“Superman,” one well-wisher said. “No matter the crisis or situation, you could always take it to Superman.”

Augusta’s very own hero, as they call him. From breaking records as one of the youngest elected councilman, to creating the esteemed family mortuary business, to leading an entire city as mayor, Mays served a life as a local public servant.

“For 30 something years, he wouldn’t back down,” his brother, Robert Lee, said. “If there was a law or something that needed to be passed, he would fight to ‘til the end” (0130-

Mays might have been his brother, but Lee says because of his brother, he knows Mays was like family to the community.

“It’s just like I lost a brother,” friend Joe Collins said.

Collins was one of the many hundreds of Augustans who paid respects today.

“A loving personality, always, never changed,” Collins said.

Those are sentiments nearly everyone shared.

“When it came to Willie, many looked at him as one in the community as one you could go to no matter the situation was,” friend TC Edwards said. “You could take it to Willie.”

Whether city leader or community member, they say Mays is known as the trailblazer breaking color barriers in government, advocating for communities gone overlooked, and choosing the people before politics.

“He turned the city around and changed it. He was apart of that.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

