Advertisement

Avoid the Ship Show: Get ready for package delays due to increased online shopping

By Liz Owens
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Online shopping has skyrocketed during the pandemic. Consumer trend groups predict digital sales to hit all-time highs this holiday season but record online sales mean record shipping delays.

FedEx began warning shoppers of a “shipathon” months ago.

A couch and laptop feels more appealing than ever than braving long lines in crowded stores during a pandemic. Online sales have grown more than 30 percent this year. The growing demand for eCommerce combined with more workers in quarantine is putting a strain on shipping and local retailers are already feeling it.

“You got to look outside of the box,” Tracy Hooks said.

Hooks had to think outside of the box when her boxes didn’t arrive at Communigraphics before Black Friday.

“I tried to order red wrap this morning. Can’t get it anywhere. We use it to wrap everybody’s Christmas presents,” Hooks said.

Not all of her Christmas merchandise is on the shelves either.

“A lot of our Christmas products did not come in,” Hooks said.

Even some of the basics are missing from the racks.

“There is a big shipping ripple effect,” Hooks said.

FedEx warned customers months ago.

Salesforce’s forecast contains a similar warning: “biggest digital holiday season ever will strain shipping capacity. Up to 700 million packages could face potential shipping delays as orders exceed shipping capacity by five percent.”

“We are either getting two-week delays or can’t get it,” Hooks said.

Online orders have soared 30 percent this year, but there are 80,000 fewer truck drivers on the road to deliver the orders. Manufacturers are struggling to meet demand during the pandemic too.

“And then we have a lot of companies we aren’t getting stuff because they closed. Just closed. Whether because the whole office quarantined or they have not been able to financially make it through the year,” Hooks said.

Normally, Amazon Prime members expect their packages to arrive within two days, but this isn’t a normal year.

Earlier this month, the CFO for the eCommerce giant warned, “We’ll all be stretched, and it’s advantageous to the customer and probably to the companies for people to order early this year.”

“They are going to run out of stuff. We are going to run out of stuff,” Hooks said.

Avoid the ship show: order early, buy local, or do both.

FedEx has partnered with retailers like Walgreens, Walmart, and Kroger as drop off locations this holiday season in order to increase delivery times. FedEx will provide normal pickup and delivery through Dec. 23.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Wiley is charged following the fatal pedestrian incident on Thanksgiving night.
Arrest made after 27-year-old struck, killed by car in Richmond County
This was the scene on Nov. 26, 2020, where a pedestrian was fatally struck in the 3600 block of...
27-year-old pedestrian killed in Augusta crash
Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of partially severing his parents arms with a...
Police: SC man partially severs parents’ arms in machete attack on Thanksgiving Day
Despite the growing popularity of online shopping, Augusta Mall was a hot spot for deal hunters...
CSRA’s bargain hunters come out for the Black Friday deals
Robert Olyowski
Suspect arrested after Augusta shooting kills 44-year-old man

Latest News

This was the scene outside the 7th Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
Scenes from aftermath of deadly Aiken shooting
This was the scene outside the 7th Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
1 killed, 14 injured in shooting at Aiken nightclub
Black Friday is all about the deals, but some shoppers were asking to pay more than the price...
Local church says your typical holiday tradition could change someone’s life
Shipping
Be prepared for shipping delays this holiday season
Willie Mays
Community honors 'Superman' Willie Mays