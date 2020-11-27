Advertisement

Arrest made after 27-year-old struck, killed by car in Richmond County

Clinton Wiley is charged following the fatal pedestrian incident on Thanksgiving night.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 40-year-old man is charged with DUI and homicide by vehicle after investigators say he struck and killed a 27-year-old pedestrian.

Authorities say Clinton Wiley is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving with a suspended license.

Wiley is charged following a Thanksgiving evening incident that killed 27-year-old Marcus Sayas.

Sayas was struck by a truck allegedly driven by Wiley. The truck was traveling south in the 3600 block of Morgan Road, just north of Tobacco Road and several blocks east of Deans Bridge Road.

Sayas was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

