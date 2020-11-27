Advertisement

Aiken Technical College gets funds for ‘STEAM room’ expansion

Aiken Technical College Library Director Katie Miller and STEAM room specialist Brian Gavin are...
Aiken Technical College Library Director Katie Miller and STEAM room specialist Brian Gavin are shown in the expanded space at the college.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Technical College has received a $10,500 grant that will help expand its science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics room.

The money was awarded by the Community Foundation for the CSRA.

The room was created in 2016 as a place for students and employees of the two-year college to explore so-called STEAM activities outside the classroom. It recently moved to a larger space in the college library to accommodate growing interest.

MORE | $65K grant will help Paine College enhance virtual learning

New equipment will include virtual reality systems, a “makerspace” table, a 3D scanner, a 3D printer and laser cutter, a vinyl cutter and other materials. A media lab will allow users to record and edit videos, lectures and photos. A lightboard will be available.

“The Aiken Technical College Foundation and Aiken Technical College are thankful to the Community Foundation for the CSRA and The Masters Tournament for this grant award,” ATC Foundation Director Dr. Beth LaClair said in a statement. “The investment in STEAM education in Aiken County will have an impact on student learning and ultimately a well-trained workforce.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Wiley is charged following the fatal pedestrian incident on Thanksgiving night.
Arrest made after 27-year-old struck, killed by car in Richmond County
This was the scene on Nov. 26, 2020, where a pedestrian was fatally struck in the 3600 block of...
27-year-old pedestrian killed in Augusta crash
Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of partially severing his parents arms with a...
Police: SC man partially severs parents’ arms in machete attack on Thanksgiving Day
Despite the growing popularity of online shopping, Augusta Mall was a hot spot for deal hunters...
CSRA’s bargain hunters come out for the Black Friday deals
Robert Olyowski
Suspect arrested after Augusta shooting kills 44-year-old man

Latest News

This was the scene outside the 7th Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
Scenes from aftermath of deadly Aiken shooting
This was the scene outside the 7th Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
1 killed, 14 injured in shooting at Aiken nightclub
Black Friday is all about the deals, but some shoppers were asking to pay more than the price...
Local church says your typical holiday tradition could change someone’s life
Shipping
Be prepared for shipping delays this holiday season
Willie Mays
Community honors 'Superman' Willie Mays