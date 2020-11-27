Aiken Technical College gets funds for ‘STEAM room’ expansion

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Technical College has received a $10,500 grant that will help expand its science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics room.

The money was awarded by the Community Foundation for the CSRA.

The room was created in 2016 as a place for students and employees of the two-year college to explore so-called STEAM activities outside the classroom. It recently moved to a larger space in the college library to accommodate growing interest.

New equipment will include virtual reality systems, a “makerspace” table, a 3D scanner, a 3D printer and laser cutter, a vinyl cutter and other materials. A media lab will allow users to record and edit videos, lectures and photos. A lightboard will be available.

“The Aiken Technical College Foundation and Aiken Technical College are thankful to the Community Foundation for the CSRA and The Masters Tournament for this grant award,” ATC Foundation Director Dr. Beth LaClair said in a statement. “The investment in STEAM education in Aiken County will have an impact on student learning and ultimately a well-trained workforce.”

