$65K grant will help Paine College enhance virtual learning

Paine College President Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones displays an oversized version of the check from...
Paine College President Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones displays an oversized version of the check from Bank of American that will help pay for virtual classroom technology.(WRDW)

Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paine College has received a $65,000 grant that will help it use technology to provide a more engaging experience during virtual learning.

The technology will offer high-quality audio and video that will let professors see their entire class in detail. This will allow professors to read facial cues and assess student engagement.

The technology infrastructure will also be used in virtual recruitment, tutoring, career counseling and development at the historically Black private college that was founded in 1882.

It’s an outgrowth of some changes the college implemented for virtual learning due to the pandemic, when the college started using Blackboard Collaborate. The grant will allow it to integrate new “Hybrid Interactive SMART” technology with Blackboard Collaborate.

The grant money is coming from Bank of America.

“We are pleased to be working with Bank of America to facilitate technology that will heighten instruction and student experiences in the classroom,” college President Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones said in a statement. “The first of its kind at Paine, the HiSMART Classroom will help to improve student retention and success.”

The $65,000 grant is part of the bank’s $1 billion, four-year commitment of additional support to help local communities address economic and racial inequality accelerated by the pandemic.

“Paine College is instrumental for workforce development efforts in the Augusta community,” said Ora Parish, Augusta market president for the bank. “Our partnership will help expand their educational support resources for job training and career success.”

