This person is sought for questioning in Augusta bank heist

Authorities are looking for a person who’s wanted for questioning after a bank was robbed at 3115 Peach Orchard Road.(WRDW)
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:27 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a person who’s wanted for questioning after a bank was robbed.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery occurred Wednesday at the Wells Fargo branch at 3115 Peach Orchard Road.

Authorities released surveillance images of the person wanted for questioning. Deputies said the person was seen arriving and leaving by foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Randall Amos at 706-821-1093. If contact is made with the person, notify any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

