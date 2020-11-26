Advertisement

Still need to shop? Here’s what stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving

Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:31 AM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may already be in the kitchen starting your Thanksgiving feast.

If you still need to go out to buy some last-minute items, just know your nearby grocery store may be closed. A number of big box stores that would usually be open on Thanksgiving have also decided to close.

Here’s a list of stores that are not opening their doors until Friday morning:

  • Walmart
  • Publix
  • Target
  • Tanger Outlets
  • Best Buy

And here’s a look at some of the places that will be open on Thursday - Thanksgiving Day:

  • Kroger - All stores open until 5 p.m., pharmacies closed.
  • Whole Foods - Varies. Many stores open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Food Lion - Open until 4 p.m.
  • Dollar General - Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Bass Pro Shops - Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starbucks, McDonald’s, IHOP, Denny’s, Popeyes and Dunkin’ are among restaurants open Thursday.

