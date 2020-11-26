Advertisement

Salvation Army launches local bell-ringing campaign

By Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:54 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bells will be ringing at local Kroger stores for the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign.

From Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve, the kettles will be out to raise money to support those in need this holiday season and throughout the year.

You’ll see volunteers decked out in protective face masks with hand sanitizer and keeping their distance.

Augusta’s Salvation Army says it’s trying to meet the needs of 155 percent more people with Christmas assistance.

