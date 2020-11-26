27-year-old pedestrian killed in Augusta crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta pedestrian was killed by a vehicle on Thanksgiving, the latest victim in a string of fatal crashes across the CSRA amid an increase in traffic for the holiday weekend.

The victim, 27-year-old Marcus Sayas, was struck around 6:20 p.m. Thursday by a pickup traveling south in the 3600 block of Morgan Road, just north of Tobacco Road and several blocks east of Deans Bridge Road.

Sayas was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:15 p.m., according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

The wreck was in the same area of town where he lived, in the 4200 block of Windsor Spring Road.

The incident was the fourth traffic death and the second fatal pedestrian accident within the past few days in the CSRA.

Amid the rash of fatal crashes and an increase in traffic as travelers visit family and friends for the Thanksgiving weekend, law enforcement agencies are stressing that drivers need to use extra caution .

Nationwide, officials expected 50 million people to travel for Thanksgiving.

Officials say there have been more than 1,200 traffic-related deaths this year in Georgia and about 900 in South Carolina — and these numbers typically peak around the Thanksgiving holiday.

As a result, officers across the CSRA are out performing proactive patrols.

“No text message, no phone call, no dinner, no running a red light and trying to make it anywhere on time, is worth anyone’s life,” Burke County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Randall Norman said.

