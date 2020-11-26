Local restaurants pitch in to help needy families during Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving looked a little different at TBonz, but it was still a day of giving.

Hundreds of people were being fed and dozens were helping to make this year feel a little more normal.

Being thankful seems to be easier when you’re giving things away.

Just ask Henry Scheer. He’s been doing it for 27 years.

“Our whole philosophy from the beginning is we are not going to change anybody’s life, but we are going to give them a great hour,” Scheer said.

And a great meal. Usually, the restaurant is bustling with more than 700 families on Thanksgiving Day. It’s takeout only this year.

“It just feels right,” Scheer said. “We just couldn’t even dream of not doing it this year no matter what it cost or whatever it was.”

It’s a “well-baked” machine. Scheer is taking calls with people asking for orders -- even coordinating during our interview.

“I was amazed when Henry called and said we’re doing it this year,” said Tim Smail, who volunteered as a busboy last year.

Smail was delivering meals to nine different in-need families for a local nonprofit.

“Just the idea of knowing that someone is out there willing to help them and cares is a big thing, too,” Smail said.

One-hundred and 20 meals went to families at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

“It is amazing,” Kym Allen from the Medical College of Georgia said. “They get so excited. Being in a hospital on any day is really hard, and especially on a day where you should be at home with your family.”

Police and firefighters got a free meal, too, and they gave out children’s books for families with young kids.

Even as the restaurant business fights through a tough time, they’re lending a hand for everyone else in the midst of this battle.

“Not having to worry about a Thanksgiving dinner will take a little bit of stress off of them,” Scheer said. “If we can do that, we won.”

No food goes to waste. Anything left is donated to the Salvation Army -- giving a blessing in a tough time.

Other businesses pitched in and donated food to giveaway this year as well. TBonz says even former employees came back to help cook.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.