I-TEAM: In a season of disappointment, man finds hope and sobriety

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID-19, civil unrest, virtual learning, unemployment, and a turbulent election have brewed the perfect storm for increased stress, anxiety, depression, and addiction.

It may feel more like the season of disappointment rather than the season of thanks, but an Augusta man is more thankful for this year than any other. 2020 is the year he found hope and sobriety.

Jordan Lewis felt like an outsider even as a young boy.

“This time last year, I had very low self-esteem,” Lewis said. “I was letting my family down.”

It all started when he was in first grade.

“I was diagnosed with a pretty severe learning disability,” Lewis said.

“It set me outside from the rest of the students.

He felt even more alone when his mother passed away.

“She was diagnosed with breast cancer while I was in middle school,” Lewis said.

A doctor diagnosed Lewis with depression at age 18 -- the same age he took his first drink.

“The work became less and less and the partying became more and more,” Lewis said.

He was 21 when he went to his first recovery meeting.

“I had a promising career in film which basically ruined because of my addiction,” Lewis said.

He lost more even more over the years -- friends, family, marriage and his sense of self-worth.

“I knew I had a problem,” Lewis said.

He just didn’t know how to resolve it.

Lewis found himself relapsing yet again Thanksgiving of last year when his mother’s words came back to him.

“No matter what, you fight and stay on your feet and you keep going forward no matter what the odds,” Lewis said.

Lewis joined Focus on Recovery.

“December 20 is my sobriety date,” Lewis said.

“I got sober right before COVID hit.”

As addiction rates began soaring during the pandemic, he kept moving forward.

“I told myself this is going to be hard, but I can do it,” Lewis said.

Lewis graduated college and started a career. On 10/10/2020, he also married the love of his life.

“This will also be our first Thanksgiving as a married couple,” Lewis said.

Lewis says he has a lot to be thankful for.

“I am thankful for my wife, thankful for my parents, I am thankful for my mom, like I said, who gave me the strength to keep going forward,” Lewis said.

Despite the depression, addiction, and an onslaught of new stresses in 2020, Lewis found sobriety, a career, and love. He also found hope.

“There is always hope,” Lewis said. “Like I said, as long as you are still standing there is hope. Just keep moving forward.”

Lewis is also leading recovery classes now at Focus on Recovery. He says the positive influences he’s put in his life has kept him on the road to recovery. If you are looking for positive influences to help you, go to Focus on Recovery’s website.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.