Gov. Henry McMaster authorizes S.C. school testing program

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster(WRDW)
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: Nov. 27, 2020 at 1:30 AM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster announced he has signed an executive order which gives the Department of Health and Environmental Control the authority to implement its school coronavirus testing program.

McMaster and DHEC Interim Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler discussed the new testing initiative during a press conference last week.

“Right now, too many South Carolina parents are having to choose between their jobs and their children because they aren’t being given an option to send their children to school for in-person instruction,” McMaster said. “School districts throughout our state have shown that we can safely educate our children in the classroom, and these tests will give students, teachers, and faculty members another layer of defense against the COVID-19 virus.”

For more information about the program, visit DHEC’s website.

