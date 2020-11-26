‘Thank God for the Master’s Table’: Soup kitchen steps up for Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a year of unknowns and uncertainties at the Golden Harvest Master’s Table, but the folks there were filling up boxes to make sure everyone had a Thanksgiving meal.

There were 300 meals being prepared for a hungry community on Thursday.

“As you can see, I’m full right now. Hello, how you guys doing? I’m full right now,” Marterious Walton said. “The dressing was good, the turkey. I didn’t have any ham, but I’m full right now.”

Walton has been coming here since May.

“Thank God for the Master’s Table,” Walton said.

Today is about being thankful and celebrating everyone in the community.

“It all brings people together,” Walton said. “It’s not every day, but to have a season of Thanksgiving is a beautiful thing to just bring all people together. You can feel the love in the air.”

The Golden Harvest Master’s Table is usually closed on Thanksgiving, but this year its Thanksgiving event that happens under the 13th Street bridge got canceled.

“The staff really wanted to take the opportunity to be able to cook an entire Thanksgiving meal themselves and not just turkeys,” Christina Alexander said. “So, they did, and they really out-did themselves.”

The entire staff had been working on this meal for days.

Alexander says COVID-19 is taking a toll on its volunteer program, so it’s nice to see everyone come in to help.

“What makes this Thanksgiving so different is that we were able to extend our services here at the Master’s Table and extend that service to people we consider family,” Alexander said.

Walton says he’s thankful someone is looking out for them.

“I thank God for these people because if it wasn’t for the Master’s Table, there would be a lot of people hungry today,” Walton said. “I thank God that they are able to supply our needs.”

